Petrol and diesel prices on June 22: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on June 22: Like most days, oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on June 22, Thursday.

In Delhi, the price of petrol on Thursday is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

The fuel prices saw some revision in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

In Chhattisgarh, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise. The price of petrol and diesel has increased by 43 paise in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, petrol is becoming costlier by 46 paise and diesel by 42 paise in Bihar. In Patna, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 108.12 per litre and Rs 94.86 per litre, respectively.

In Gurugram, diesel is being sold 3 paise cheaper at Rs 97.04 per liter and petrol at Rs 96.93 per litre. On the other hand, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, petrol is being sold 17 paise cheaper at Rs 108.08 per liter and diesel is being sold 15 paise cheaper at Rs 93.36 per litre.

Cities Petrol price on June 21 Diesel price on June 20 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.86 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.58 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.75 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.74 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.77 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.72 per litre Shimla Petrol rate: Rs 97.24 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 86.30 per litre



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a major relief, reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022.

Since then, the prices have seen minor ups and downs. Earlier this month, the Punjab government revised the prices of petrol and diesel for the second time in the last one year. The state government increased the VAT on fuel by 10 per cent.

The Centre has again hinted that there may be a reduction in petrol and diesel prices in the next quarter if the international situation remains stable.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said 80-85 per cent of the crude oil used in the country is imported. "Our oil marketing companies have been good corporate citizens and have borne losses for a long time. Their situation is improving now," Puri said.

He added: “If the international situation remains stable, then I agree with you. Then there is a possibility of reducing prices as we go along, in the next quarter.”

International crude prices

Crude oil prices were steady as markets weighed an unexpected draw in US crude oil stocks against the hints of weaker demand after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at further interest rate hikes.

Brent futures fell 0.09 per cent, to $77.05 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down or 0.07 per cent, at $72.48, Reuters reported.

"Crude oil prices were highly volatile but recovered from their lows after an unexpected decline in the US crude oil inventories and weakness in the dollar index. As per the US API report released on Wednesday, crude oil inventories in the US surprisingly declined by 1.2 million barrels for the week ended on June 16. The dollar index fell below the 102 mark after US Fed Chairman’s testimony and also supported crude oil prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $71.80–71.10 and resistance is at $73.20–74.00 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,880-5,790, while resistance is at Rs 6,050–6,130," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.