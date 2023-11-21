Petrol and diesel prices on November 21: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on November 21: Oil marketing companies in the country, State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), have released the latest rates of petrol and diesel. Like most days, oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on November 21, Tuesday.

For more than a year, the price of petrol in Delhi has been Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

There were minor tweaks in some states, such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura. The fuel prices were increased in Maharashtra. Petrol prices have gone up by Rs 1 and diesel by 97 paise.

In Chhattisgarh, petrol prices have gone up by 60 paise and diesel by 59 paise. Similar price revision was seen in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura. In Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, petrol and diesel have become cheaper.

Check current rates here

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.71

Diesel: Rs 89.59

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.47

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.73

Diesel: Rs 89.91

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.34

Diesel: Rs 89.53

State-owned oil marketing companies have temporarily abandoned the daily price revision of petrol, diesel since last year.

The last country-wide revision was done on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices continued to rise on the anticipation of OPEC+ nations deepening output cuts in their upcoming meeting next week. Oil futures eased on Tuesday, reversing the previous day's rally, as concerns over weaker demand amid a slowing global economy outweighed the prospect of deepening supply cuts by OPEC and its allies such as Russia, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $82.13 a barrel by 0013 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $77.68 a barrel, down 15 cents, or 0.2 per cent.

"There are speculations that Saudi Arabia and Russia might extend their voluntary output cuts beyond December 2023 to stabilise global crude oil prices. The upward momentum in crude oil prices was further fuelled by the weakening dollar index and an improvement in investor risk appetite. The U.S. equity markets reaching multi-week highs provided additional support to crude oil prices. China's decision to keep its 1-year and 5-year prime loan rates unchanged on Monday also contributed to the positive sentiment surrounding crude oil prices," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

"Expectations are for crude oil prices to remain volatile in today's session. The support for crude oil is identified at $77.10–76.50, with resistance noted at $78.50-79.20 in today's trading session. In terms of INR, crude oil finds support at Rs 6,450-6,370, while resistance is anticipated at Rs 6,632-6,600," Kalantri added.

Also read: 'Petrol to be cheaper in Rajasthan if...': Union Minister Hardeep Puri says ahead of state elections

Also read: India slashes windfall tax on diesel to Re 1, crude oil to Rs 6,300, rates effective from Nov 16