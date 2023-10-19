Petrol and diesel prices on October 19: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on October 19: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Thursday, October 19, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. There were minor changes in some states.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), revise their petrol price and diesel prices daily in line with international benchmark prices. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel can be bought for Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained for Rs 94.24 per litre.

The government oil companies have revised the fuel prices in some states. In Noida, petrol is available for Rs 96.92 a liter, down by 8 paise. The diesel has become cheaper by 5 paise and can be purchased for Rs 89.71 a litre.

Petrol has become costlier by 18 paise in Maharashtra, while diesel is costlier by 21 paise. At the same time, in Himachal Pradesh petrol has become cheaper by 28 paise and diesel by 26 paise.

Here is the fresh price chart for major cities:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.92

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 97.00

Diesel: Rs 89.71

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil prices

Global oil markets are feeling jitters due to the uncertainties of the war between Israel and Hamas. Oil prices fell on Thursday, after climbing about 2 per cent to a two-week high on Wednesday, October 18, as OPEC showed no signs of supporting Iran's call for an oil embargo on Israel and as the United States plans to ease Venezuela sanctions to allow more oil to flow globally.

Brent futures for December fell 74 cents to $90.76 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for November, which expires on Friday, dropped 57 cents to trade at $87.75 per barrel.

"Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East due to the raging war between Israel and Hamas spooked Indian markets as investors turned risk-off and hammered stocks at will. The market is more concerned about surging crude oil prices as this could hurt inflation and may lead to interest rates remaining higher in the near to medium term," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

"As long as the index is trading below 19800, the weak sentiment is likely to continue and could slip till 19600-19575. On the flip side, a minor pullback rally is possible if the index surpasses the intraday resistance of 19720, and above the same, we could see one quick intraday rally till 19780," Chouhan said.