$50 billion oil loss in 50 days: Iran war delivers biggest supply shock in decades 

The world has lost more than $50 billion worth of crude oil that has not been produced since the Iran war began nearly 50 days ago, marking one of the largest disruptions to global energy markets in modern history, according to Reuters.

Since the conflict erupted in late February, over 500 million barrels of crude and condensate have been knocked out of global supply, tightening markets and fuelling concerns about energy security, Reuters reported.

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The scale of disruption is significant, with analysts warning that the aftershocks could persist for months, if not years, as damaged infrastructure and halted production take time to recover, according to Reuters.

Production outages peaked at around 12 million barrels per day during the height of the crisis, while global inventories have already taken a hit, reflecting the strain on supply chains, Reuters said.

Although there are early signs of de-escalation — including a ceasefire agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — a full recovery remains distant.

The conflict has disrupted oil flows across key producing regions, including parts of the Gulf, and triggered volatility in global prices, reinforcing the fragility of energy markets amid geopolitical tensions.

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Experts caution that some damaged oil fields and refining infrastructure could take months or even years to return to normal operations, keeping supply tight and markets on edge in the near term.

Recent developments around the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global oil flows — have added to the uncertainty. Iran had briefly reopened the waterway during the ceasefire period but shut it again as the US naval blockade continued.

Since then, tensions have flared again, with Iran tightening control over the strait and signalling renewed restrictions on shipping, while the United States has accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire and threatened further action.

The stop-start status of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil trade passes, has kept markets on edge and amplified supply concerns.

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The conflict has disrupted oil flows across key producing regions, including parts of the Gulf, and triggered volatility in global prices, reinforcing the fragility of energy markets amid geopolitical tensions.