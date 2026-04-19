Trump says JD Vance won’t visit Islamabad; Kushner, Witkoff to lead Iran peace talks

A fresh round of high-stakes diplomacy between the United States and Iran is set to unfold in Islamabad this week, but not quite as initially expected. US President Donald Trump has clarified that Vice President JD Vance will not be part of the American delegation, citing last-minute security constraints.

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The development comes after earlier reports suggested that Vance would lead the talks. Trump dismissed those claims, stressing that the decision was purely logistical.

“It’s only because of security… JD’s great,” he said, downplaying any speculation of political recalibration. Instead, the US delegation will be led by key figures including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, both of whom are expected to play pivotal roles in the negotiations.

Narrowing diplomatic window

The Islamabad talks come at a moment of heightened urgency. Trump has framed the negotiations as Iran’s “last chance” to reach an agreement, issuing stark warnings about potential military consequences if diplomacy fails. In recent statements, he reiterated that the US could target critical infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, if Tehran refuses to sign on.

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At the core of the proposed deal are two key demands: the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and firm guarantees that Iran will not retain enriched uranium. These conditions reflect longstanding US concerns over both global energy security and nuclear proliferation.

The rhetoric marks a continuation of Trump’s hardline approach toward Iran, in contrast to the 2015 nuclear agreement brokered under Barack Obama. That deal allowed Iran to enrich uranium at low levels for civilian purposes under strict limits. Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018, calling it deeply flawed and overly lenient.

Rising stakes in the Strait of Hormuz

Complicating the diplomatic effort is the deteriorating situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments. Shipping activity has slowed dramatically after Iran reasserted control over the waterway, raising alarm across international markets. The disruption underscores how closely tied the negotiations are to broader economic stability.

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Tensions escalated further after Trump accused Iran of violating a fragile ceasefire by engaging in hostile activity in the region. In a post on Truth Social, he warned that failure to comply with US demands would result in sweeping military action.

Progress, but deep divides remain

Despite the sharp rhetoric, both sides have indicated that recent talks have yielded some progress. Trump referred to “very good conversations” with Tehran, while Iranian officials have cautiously echoed that sentiment. However, significant gaps remain.

Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, acknowledged that while dialogue has advanced, fundamental disagreements persist — particularly over uranium enrichment and control of the Strait of Hormuz. These issues continue to serve as the primary sticking points, with neither side showing clear signs of compromise.