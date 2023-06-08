Petrol and diesel prices unchanged in most cities. Check latest rates here

Oil marketing companies have kept the fuel rates constant on Thursday, June 8 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Prices across major metropolitan cities have been steady over the last one year with minor fluctuations here and there.

The petrol and diesel rates are revised every day and are announced at 6 am on the day. The rates vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The Central government regulates fuel prices through excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

CIties Petrol price on June 7 Diesel price on June 7 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.64 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.34 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.52 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.65 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 96.77 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

Prices in states

Petrol has become costlier by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise in Chhattisgarh. In Bihar, the price of petrol has increased by 27 paise and that of diesel by 25 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices have increased in Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka. On the other hand, petrol has become cheaper by 52 paise and diesel by 50 paise in Maharashtra. Petrol has become cheaper by 30 paise and diesel by 29 paise in Jharkhand.

In West Bengal too, petrol has become cheaper by 46 paise and diesel by 43.

In India, the daily petrol and diesel prices are ascertained by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. The prices are then revised in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Crude oil on Wednesday settled up by 1.09 per cent at 6004 amid fears of tighter global supply following Saudi Arabia's pledge to deepen output cuts. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said that the world economy is set to grow 2.7 per cent this year, up from its previous forecast of 2.6 per cent in March. U.S. crude oil production this year will rise faster and demand increases will cool compared to prior expectations, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

“Crude oil witnessed profit taking after a surprise build up in the U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks during the peak summer driving season. However, crude oil inventories declined by 1.71 million barrels and supported prices at lower levels. The dollar index was also firm ahead of the next week’s FOMC meeting which capped gains of crude oil. The U.S. EIA will release its weekly inventory reports later today,” said Rahul Kalantri, Vice President, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $70.90–70.00 and resistance at $72.40–73.20 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,870-5,810, while resistance is at Rs 6,050–6,120,” Kalantri said.

