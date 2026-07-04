'One AC every 6 seconds': How China's manufacturing muscle is cooling heatwave-hit Europe

Europe's record-breaking heatwave has triggered a mad scramble for air conditioners—and China's factories are answering the call at remarkable speed. At appliance giant Midea's fully automated smart factory, a new air conditioner rolls off the assembly line every six seconds, a feat that has become the latest showcase of the country's vast manufacturing capacity as demand for cooling appliances surges across the continent.

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The statistic was highlighted by Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, who shared a video on X (formally twitter) of Midea's production line. The clip shows robots handling everything from assembly to quality checks and warehouse storage with minimal human intervention, underscoring how automation has transformed large-scale manufacturing in China.

Europe's heatwave sparks buying frenzy

The manufacturing feat comes as European consumers scramble for cooling solutions amid record-breaking temperatures.

China's air-conditioner exports to the European Union reached $3.76 billion in the first half of 2026, a 43.2% increase compared with the same period last year. Portable air conditioners recorded the sharpest jump, with exports surging by more than 70%.

Demand has been particularly strong for portable split air conditioners that require minimal installation. Chinese brands including Midea, Haier, Gree, TCL and Dreame have expanded production to keep pace with orders.

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The spike coincides with exceptional heat across Europe. June temperature records were broken in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, while Spain and France continued to grapple with the human toll of prolonged extreme heat.

Social media buzz boosts Chinese brands

Chinese cooling appliances have gained traction not just because they are readily available but also because they are relatively affordable.

On social media, European users have praised portable air conditioners from Chinese brands for their practicality and ease of use. In Germany, one enthusiast even created a website that tracks stock availability of Midea's PortaSplit portable AC after repeated sell-outs.

The trend extends beyond air conditioners. Chinese-made handheld fans, cooling blankets and battery-powered fan hats have also seen rising demand as households look for ways to cope with soaring temperatures.

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Why China can produce at this scale

The six-second production cycle reflects more than just fast machinery.

China's manufacturing ecosystem combines extensive automation, tightly integrated supply chains and the ability to source components domestically, allowing companies to scale production rapidly when demand spikes. Smart factories equipped with robotics, artificial intelligence and automated logistics enable manufacturers to operate around the clock while maintaining consistent quality.

This combination has helped China remain the world's largest manufacturing hub across sectors ranging from consumer electronics and home appliances to electric vehicles and batteries.

Other examples of China's rapid execution

China's industrial and construction capabilities have repeatedly demonstrated the country's ability to complete large projects at exceptional speed.

During the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, China built Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in around 10 days, followed shortly by Leishenshan Hospital, creating thousands of hospital beds using modular construction techniques.

The country has also gained attention for replacing highway bridges within days — or even over a single weekend in some projects — by using prefabricated bridge sections that are assembled off-site and installed in a matter of hours.

Its high-speed rail programme offers another example of scale. Over little more than a decade, China has built the world's largest high-speed rail network, connecting cities with tens of thousands of kilometres of track.