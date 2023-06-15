Petrol, diesel prices for June 15: Check revised rates for your city here

Petrol and diesel prices on June 15: Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices on Thursday, June 15, in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks.

On Thursday, after the daily revision of prices, petrol in Delhi is available for Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought for Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre.

The fuel prices saw a slight revision in Noida-Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Patna.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida), petrol price is higher by 18 paise and is available for Rs 96.76 a litre. Diesel is being sold at Rs 89.93 a litre, which is 18 paise higher than yesterday.

In Ghaziabad, petrol was sold Rs 96.44 a litre, which is 14 paise cheaper than Wednesday. Diesel price was down by 13 paise and is available at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Patna, the price of petrol has come down below Rs 108 a litre. Here petrol became cheaper by 38 paise and sold at Rs 107.74 a litre, while diesel fell by 35 paise to Rs 94.51 a litre.

Cities Petrol price on June 15 Diesel price on June 15 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.58 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.93 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.34 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.36 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 96.93 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.83 per litre

Fuel prices are calculated after adding on a number of levies and therefore, they differ from state to state. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

On Sunday, the Punjab government revised the prices of petrol and diesel for the second time in the last one year.

Here's the latest price chart

Cities Petrol prices on June 15 Diesel prices on June 15 Chandigarh Petrol prices: Rs 96.20 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 84.26 per litre Ludhiana Petrol prices: Rs 98.28 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 88.69 per litre Patiala Petrol prices: Rs 98.29 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 88.41 per litre Amritsar Petrol prices: Rs 98.52 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 88.55 per litre

Oil prices worldwide

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday after recovering some ground from Wednesday's plunge on worries about future US interest rate hikes. The markets are now eyeing the key Chinese economic data for demand indications. Brent crude futures climbed 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $73.41 a barrel by 0009 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $68.50 a barrel, up 23 cents, or 0.4 per cent.

Both benchmarks fell 1.5 per cent on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve projected more rate hikes this year, triggering fears a higher interest rate environment would slow the economy and lower oil demand.

“Crude oil prices were unable to hold on to previous session gains and plunged again amid the increase in the US crude oil stocks and global demand concerns. As per the US EIA, crude oil inventories in the U.S. surged by 7.919 million barrels against expectations of an increase of 1.482 million barrels. Crude oil has support at $67.80–66.90 and resistance is at $69.10–69.90 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,550-5,480, while resistance is at Rs 5,710–5,770,” Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.