Petrol, diesel prices on June 23: Check current rates in your city here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on June 23 (Friday). Costs have been steady for a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel last year.

In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 106.31 per litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel is available for Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is being sold for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel is available for Rs 94.24 per litre.

There were minor rate ups and downs in some states, such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

In Rajasthan, petrol has become costlier by 73 paise and diesel by 66 paise. In Bihar’s Patna, the price of petrol has increased by 38 paise to Rs 108.12 per liter and diesel has increased by 35 paise to Rs 94.86 per litre.

In Uttar Pradesh, in some cities petrol and diesel have become cheaper by 43 paise. In Jharkhand too, the price of petrol and diesel has come down by 26 paise. Fuel has also become cheaper in Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

In Gurugram, diesel is being sold 3 paise cheaper at Rs 89.80 per liter and petrol at Rs 96.93 per litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other Indian cities on June 23.

Cities Petrol price on June 21 Diesel price on June 20 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.86 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.58 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.75 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.74 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.77 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 96.93 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.80 per litre Shimla Petrol rate: Rs 97.24 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 86.34 per litre

International crude prices

Crude oil price settles at 68.75 level, showing negative trades by today’s open to hint heading to achieve more expected decline in the upcoming sessions. Overall, the prices were headed for a 3 per cent drop for the week on worries about the outlook for fuel demand after a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike in the UK and warnings about looming US rate hikes. Brent futures slipped 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $74.07 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $69.40 at 0026 GMT.

"Crude oil futures fell about 4% on Thursday, as a bigger-than-expected Bank of England rate hike reignited worries of global economic slowdown and its impact on fuel demand about the economy and outweighed support from a surprise draw in U.S. oil supplies. The Bank of England raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected half a percentage point to fight stubborn inflation. Higher interest rates could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $68.70–68.00 and resistance at $70.00–70.60 in today’s session. In INR terms, crude oil has support at Rs 5,610-5,540, while resistance is at Rs 5,770–5,840," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.