Petrol, diesel revised price on July 7: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on July 7: Oil marketing companies, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, kept the petrol and diesel prices mostly at the same level on July 7, Friday, after the daily rate revision. The prices were mostly constant in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. There were minor ups and downs in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

On July 7, in Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is available Rs 106.31 per litre, diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

The fuel prices depend on a number of levies and therefore, they differ from state to state. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.56

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Global crude oil prices

Oil prices were largely unchanged on Friday, but set to post weekly gains, as fears of higher U.S. interest rates that could dampen energy demand were offset by signs of tighter supply after a larger-than-expected fall in US oil stocks, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures were down 1 cent at $76.51 a barrel at 0006 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2 cents to $71.82 a barrel. Both benchmarks were set to gain about 2% for the second straight week.

However, oil prices were capped on strengthening expectations the U.S. central bank is likely to raise interest rates at their July 25-26 meeting after holding rates steady at 5-5.25 per cent in June.

"Crude oil prices were very highly volatile but came off the session low after an upbeat U.S. economic data. Crude oil also held steady amid the U.S. holiday season demand eased fears of Fed rate hikes. Better than expected US data supported crude oil prices at lower levels. The US EIA crude oil inventories declined by 1.5 million barrels last week against the expected decline of 2.0 million barrels. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $71.30–70.85 and resistance at $72.60–73.10 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,840-5,780, while resistance is at Rs 6,035–6,110," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

