Petrol, diesel revised price on September 26: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on September 26: Oil marketing companies, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, kept the petrol and diesel prices mostly at the same level on September 26, Tuesday, after the daily rate revision. The prices were mostly constant in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. There were minor ups and downs in states like Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

On September 26, in Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel price is at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per litre, diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Maharashtra were revised downwards and were reduced by 39 paise and 36 paise, respectively. The price of petrol and diesel has also been reduced in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

In Madhya Pradesh, petrol price has gone up by 27 paise and diesel by 24 paise. In Haryana, the price of petrol and diesel has increased by 16 and 15 paise respectively.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil prices

Oil prices slipped in early trade on Tuesday amid concerns that fuel demand will be crimped by major central banks holding interest rates higher for longer, even with supply expected to be tight. The year 2023 has been eventful with the unmistakable stamp of de-dollarisation, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and energy collaborations among BRICS countries. JPMorgan has predicted a surge in oil prices, which can go up to $150 per barrel amid the global ‘energy supercycle’.

Christyan Malek, the lead for EMEA energy equity research at JPMorgan, said that by 2026, crude oil prices could soar to $150 a barrel. Malek believed a looming energy supercycle could be the driving force pushing crude prices upward.

"Crude oil futures settled lower due to concerns over energy demand and the prevailing higher interest rate scenario. A stronger dollar, driven by hawkish comments from central banks, weighed on oil prices. Russia modified its export ban, lifting restrictions on some fuel types but kept gasoline and high-quality diesel bans in place. Global bond market selloff and global growth prospects amid slackening demand impacted oil prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $88.50–87.80 and resistance is at $90.10–91.00 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 7,390-7,320, while resistance is at Rs 7,540–7,610," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

