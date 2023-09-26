Cauvery water dispute: Bengaluru observes complete shut down today; schools shut, Ola, Uber services to ply normally

India’s Silicon Valley will be under a complete shutdown on Tuesday as pro-Kannada organisations and farmer unions have called for bandh to protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. The bandh has been called from 6am to 6pm on Tuesday. Bengaluru Urban District Collector KA Dayanand has announced a public holiday for all schools and colleges in the city. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that Section 144 will be imposed across the city and gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed.

Pro-Kannada organisations have planned protests at Freedom Park, Raj Bhawan, and Town Hall areas of Bengaluru. The Police Commissioner, however, said that protests would be allowed only at Freedom Park. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday said the government would not curtail any protests on the Cauvery dispute while urging organizers to maintain peace.

Both, the BJP and the JDS have also announced their support for Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday and the state-wide shutdown on Friday. The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for additional 15 days, based on a recommendation by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

Here’s what will remain shut and what won’t

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that Namma Metro services will continue to operate without any disruption.

Essential services like hospitals, nursing homes, medical shops, and government offices will remain functional as usual.

According to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), BMTC buses will be operational as usual.

Cabs would also be plying as usual in the city as Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association president Tanveer Pasha said BMTC, Ola and Uber services will continue to ply as usual.

Most schools and other educational institutions in the city have declared a public holiday in support of the bandh. Auto and taxi services are likely to be impacted as the respective unions have extended their complete support to the bandh.

Airlines such as Akasa Air and SpiceJet have urged customers to keep extra travel time at hand and reach the airport at least 3 hours before the departure of their flights. The airline also offered customers the option to book an alternate available flight at no additional cost.

Restaurants would remain shut in the city, Bengaluru Hoteliers Association President PC Rao said. "It's our duty, we are also supporting the Karnataka bandh called tomorrow (by pro-Kannada organisations) as we are not getting justice for several years," Rao told ANI.

Movie theatres in Bengaluru are expected to remain closed on Tuesday as the Kannada film industry has extended its support to the bandh.

Is Karnataka Bandh on September 29?

Pro-Kannada organisations and farmers unions have planned a state-wide shut down on September 29 under the banner of ‘Kannada Okkuta’, a pro-Kannada organisation led by activist Vatal Nagaraj. Nagaraj said that the bandh will be observed across the state, while adding that the protestors’ fight is for the entire Karnataka.

