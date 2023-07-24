Petrol, diesel updated price chart on July 24: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices on July 24: Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on July 24 (Monday). Fuel rates have been steady for over a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol can be bought for Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

There was minor price revision in some states, such as Uttar Pradesh and Harayana. According to government oil companies, in Noida, petrol got cheaper by 11 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.53 a litre on July 24. Diesel prices have gone down by 11 paise to Rs 89.71 a litre.

In Lucknow, petrol dropped by 5 paise to Rs 96.57 a litre, while diesel’s prices were down by 5 paise to Rs 89.76 a litre.

In Gurugram, which is next to Delhi, petrol prices were up by 33 paise to Rs 97.10 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.96 a litre with an increase of 31 paise.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.89

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.53

Diesel: Rs 89.71

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their petrol price and diesel price daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Crude oil

Oil prices eased on Monday as traders are looking at more rate hike cues from US and European central banks, with tightening supply and hopes for Chinese stimulus underpinning Brent at $80 a barrel.

Brent crude futures dipped 41 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $80.66 a barrel by 0045 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $76.70 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.5 per cent, Reuters reported.

The benchmarks rose 1.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively, last week, their fourth straight of week of gain, as supply is expected to tighten following OPEC+ cuts. Fighting also escalated last week in Ukraine after Russia withdrew from an UN-brokered safe sea corridor agreement for grains exports.

Analysts are expecting Beijing to implement targeted stimulus measures to support its flagging economy, likely boosting oil demand in the world’s No. 2 consumer.