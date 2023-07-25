scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Commodities
Petrol, diesel updated price chart on July 25: Check current rates in major cities here

Feedback

Petrol, diesel updated price chart on July 25: Check current rates in major cities here

Prices were hiked in Rajasthan, where the petrol cost has gone up by 55 paise and diesel by 50 paise. In West Bengal, the price of petrol went up by 44 paise, while diesel is 41 paise costlier.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices on July 25: Petrol and diesel prices across the major cities were at the same level on Tuesday, July 25.  After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre.   

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31, while diesel can be bought for Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is being sold for Rs 106.03 and diesel for Rs 92.76 per litre.  

In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 and diesel for Rs 94.24 per litre. 

The fuel prices differ from state to state as a number of levies are added to the final price. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. 

On July 25, the price of petrol and diesel were cut down by 56 paise in Gujarat. Similarly, petrol has become cheaper by 24 paise and diesel by 23 paise in Haryana. Uttar Pradesh cities also saw a cut in prices. 

Prices were hiked in Rajasthan, where the petrol cost has gone up by 55 paise and diesel by 50 paise. In West Bengal, the price of petrol went up by 44 paise, while diesel is 41 paise costlier. 

Updated price list 

Bengaluru     

Petrol: Rs 101.94     

Diesel: Rs 87.89 

Chandigarh     

Petrol: Rs 98.65     

Diesel: Rs 88.95 

Chennai    

Petrol: Rs 102.86     

Diesel: Rs 94.46 

Gurugram     

Petrol: Rs 96.89     

Diesel: Rs 89.76 

Kolkata     

Petrol: Rs 106.03     

Diesel: Rs 92.76 

Lucknow     

Petrol: Rs 96.57     

Diesel: Rs 89.76 

Mumbai    

Petrol: Rs 106.31   

Diesel: Rs 94.27 

New Delhi     

Petrol: Rs 96.72     

Diesel: Rs 89.62 

Noida  (Gautam Buddha Nagar)   

Petrol: Rs 96.53     

Diesel: Rs 89.71    

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

International oil price 

Oil prices edged higher extending its gains from the previous session, as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world's second-biggest economy lifted sentiment, Reuters reported. Brent futures gained 7 cents at $82.81 a barrel at 00:07 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 11 cents at $78.85. 

"Crude oil touched nearly three month highs amid supply cuts from the OPEC+ nations. Crude oil prices also gained after increasing gasoline demand in the US and Chinese stimulus hopes. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $77.90–77.10 and resistance is at $79.50–80.10 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,380-6,310, while resistance is at Rs6,520–6,600," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. 

Published on: Jul 25, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement