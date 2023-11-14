Petrol, diesel updated price chart on November 14: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices on November 14: Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on November 14 (Tuesday). Fuel rates have been steady for over a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol can be bought for Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Some cities reported higher prices after the revision, while at a few the prices went down. Petrol prices went up by 79 paise and diesel by 76 paise in Madhya Pradesh. In Bihar, the price of petrol is increasing by 52 paise and the price of diesel is increasing by 48 paise.

Besides, prices were revised upwards in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, in Gujarat petrol has become cheaper by 38 paise and diesel by 41 paise. The prices also dipped in Haryana.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their petrol price and diesel price daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Crude oil

Oil prices inched up on Tuesday after an OPEC report said market fundamentals remained strong and due to concerns supplies might be disrupted as the US cracks down on Russian oil exports, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $82.85 a barrel by 0113 GMT. US WTI crude futures were also up 33 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $78.59 a barrel.

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries blamed speculators for a recent drop in prices. It also slightly raised its 2023 forecast for growth in global oil demand and stuck to its relatively high 2024 prediction.

Oil prices were also supported by a US crackdown on Russian oil exports, potentially disrupting supply.

