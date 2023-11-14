Air pollution: Delhi's AQI back in 'severe' category, Gurugram primary schools set to reopen; top points

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category on Tuesday morning amid a political slugfest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the late-night bursting of crackers during Diwali celebrations on Sunday.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 417 in RK Puram, while in Punjabi Bagh, it was recorded at 410, ITO at 430 and Jahangirpuri at 428 at 6 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Squandering the relief due to rain, Delhi recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Monday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night.

Interestingly, Delhi recorded its best air quality on Diwali day in eight years on Sunday, with its 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 218 at 4 pm but the relief was short-lived as the AQI on Monday was recorded at 358 (very poor).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi air quality turns severe: Top developments

1. The air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category at many places in Delhi -- IGI Airport (426), Mundka (418), Dwarka sector 8 (404), New Moti Bagh (422), Rohini (417) at 6 am on Tuesday.

2. The situation was no different in Gurugram and Faridabad. The AQI stood at 431 in Sector 51, Gurugram, while it was recorded at 430 in New Industrial Town, Faridabad.

3. According to IQAir, a Swiss company that specialises in air quality monitoring, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world on Monday, followed by Lahore and Karachi in Pakistan. Mumbai and Kolkata ranked fifth and sixth among the most polluted cities in the world.

4. An analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) revealed that the concentration of fine, lung-damaging particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 increased by 45 per cent and 33 per cent respectively on Diwali compared to last year. The pollution control body also said nearly all air quality monitoring stations in the national capital recorded an increase in pollution levels on Diwali day compared to the previous year.

5. As the national capital reeled under polluted conditions, politicians traded barbs over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali in the city, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing the BJP of encouraging people to flout the Supreme Court ban on crackers.

6. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai alleged that people associated with the BJP instigated residents to burn firecrackers on Diwali, leading to an overnight increase of more than 100 points in the national capital's air quality index.

7. In Gurugram, classes from nursery to five, which were suspended due to high air pollution levels in the district, are set to resume today. The Gurugram administration had on November 6 ordered the closure of primary schools.

#Order | In light of the enhanced air quality in District Gurugram, the order to withdrwan Pre School, Pre Primary & Primary classes (Nursery to Class V) is now lifted. Classes resume as usual, effective immediately.



#Order #GurugramSchools #EducationUpdate #Gurugram #Haryana pic.twitter.com/CRG3diTPMQ — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) November 13, 2023

8. Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled the charges for parking sites managed by it to discourage people from using private vehicles.

9. The decision has been taken keeping in view the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) Stage IV guidelines that are in place in Delhi owing to the pollution situation.

10. More than 40 cases have been registered in East and Northeast police districts for alleged violation of the Supreme Court's ban on bursting firecrackers in Delhi on Diwali, officials said on Monday.

The Supreme Court banned bursting of conventional firecrackers to curb air and sound pollution in 2018.

(With PTI inputs)

