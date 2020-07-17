Rupee rises 5 paise to 75.13 amid weak dollar, positive equities

The rupee, the domestic currency appreciated 5 paise to 75.13 per dollar on Friday tracking positive domestic equities and weakened US dollar

Positive opening in domestic equities supported the local currency, while foreign fund outflows and rising COVID-19 cases weighed on the domestic unit

Indian Rupee slipped 7 paise to 75.25 per dollar at the interbank forex market at the opening session today. However, the local unit soon regained and touched 75.13 against the US dollar, up 5 paise over its previous close of 75.18 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Weakness in the dollar index, that fell 0.09% to 96.25, as against a basket of six currencies, also helped the currency cap losses.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 198.41 points higher at 36,670.09 and broader NSE Nifty rose 71.10 points to 10,811.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,091.08 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.21 per cent to USD 43.28 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to COVID-19 has crossed 1.37 crore and the death toll has topped 5.89 lakh.

In India, the death toll due the disease rose to 25,602 and the number of infections rose to 10,03,832, according to the health ministry.