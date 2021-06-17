Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 61.09 cr paddy cultivation package for farmers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced a Rs 61.09 crore Kuruvai paddy cultivation package for more than two lakh delta farmers aiming to bring additional area under this short-term crop.

The scheme, benefitting 2,07,259 farmers of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thiruvarur districts besides those in Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Tiruchirappalli districts, will enhance the acreage beyond the targeted 3.5 lakh acres this season.

The chief minister had opened the sluice gates of the Stanley reservoir at Mettur on June 12, the customary date for opening the dam, to facilitate the Kuruvai paddy cultivation.

"Due to the opening of the Mettur dam and the announcement of this package, it is expected that this year's cultivation will exceed the target of 3.5 lakh acres," an official release said on Thursday.

Farmers will be provided subsidised inputs, including 2,870 tonnes of certified paddy seeds, to raise the crop in 1.9 lakh acres.

"They would also be provided fully subsidised chemical fertiliser and green manure seeds for 24,000 acres," the release said.

"To facilitate this, the government has allocated Rs 50 crore towards distribution of inputs and Rs 11.09 crore for ensuring subsidised machinery to farmers and to create farm ponds for effective use of water," the chief minister said in the release.

It has been planned to enhance the acreage of the short duration Kuruvai crop cultivation to 3.5 lakh acres for this season against the usual 3.2 acres, he said.

Adequate quantities of seeds, chemical fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, micronutrient fertilisers and other input material has already been stocked by the state agricultural department.

Due to these efforts, Kuruvai crop was raised on 1.69 lakh acres of land till June 14, and steps are on to raise nursery and commence the transplantation, he said.

