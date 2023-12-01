COP28: PM Modi greeted with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants at Dubai airport; video goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a warm welcome in Dubai. Modi is in Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) Summit. As he landed on the UAE airport, the thrilled members of the Indian diaspora chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" slogans and also sang Saare Jahaan se Achcha.

The video went viral in no time ahead of the Prime Minister's address at the opening session of COP28. "Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Dubai. Their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds," PM Modi said in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Following his arrival in Dubai, Modi said that he is looking forward to the proceedings of the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for robust assistance in climate financing and technology transfer to support developing nations in addressing climate change as he arrived to participate in the World Climate Action Summit.

Not only will the Prime Minister address the opening sessions of the summit, he will also participate in three high-level side events, two of which will be hosted by India. Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a video message on X that the World Action Climate Summit is the high-level segment of COP28.

"The prime minister will deliver his address. But after he attends a special event hosted by the UAE on transforming climate finance, subsequently, the prime minister will host with the UAE an event... that will look at green credits, which is an initiative that the PM has a personal interest in," Bagchi said.

PM Modi is also expected to interact with world leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, British monarch King Charles III and US Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris will attend the summit in Dubai after US President Joe BIden backed out.

Meanwhile, India is looking at COP28 as a means to build upon its G20 achievements. The MEA said that climate change has been a key issue during India's G20 presidency. Modi is also likely to pitch the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA), which was launched during the G20 Summit held in September this year.

The Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) is expected to help build a worldwide trade market for biofuel obtained from biomass. This year, COP28 is likely to focus on limiting and preparing for future climate change. The UAE may also announce a commitment from major oil and gas companies (ONGCs) in the realm of reducing methane leakage.

The global climate summit will also look at fast-tracking the shift to cleaner energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions before 2030. It will also look at getting climarte finance from richer to poorer countries and working ona new deal for developing nations.

