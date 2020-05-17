Business Today
Lockdown 4.0: E-commerce allowed outside containment zones

Lockdown 4.0 news: E-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations outside containment zones

Last Updated: May 17, 2020  | 20:07 IST
Lockdown 4.0: E-commerce allowed outside containment zones
Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed e-commerce companies to resume operations outside containment zones under its guidelines for the fourth phases of coronavirus-mandated nationwide lockdown. On Sunday, the Ministry announced that the coronavirus lockdown will remain in force till May 31, 2020.

(This is a developing story.)

