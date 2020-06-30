Coronavirus update: 18,522 new cases, 418 deaths in 24 hours; tally surges to 5.6 lakh

India reported 418 deaths and 18,522 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. With this, positive cases in India stand at 5,66,840, including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recoveries and 16,893 deaths. The Indian Council of Medical Research data suggests total 86,08,564 cases have been reported so far, including 2,10,292 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

India is currently the fourth worst-affected country in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. In India, Maharashtra is the most severely affected with 1,69,883 cases, including 73,313 active cases, 88,960 discharges and 7,610 deaths. Following Maharashtra is Delhi and Tamil Nadu. The national capital has 85,161 cases, including 26,246 active cases, 56,235 discharges and 2,680 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 86,224 cases including 37,334 active cases, 47,749 discharges and 1,141 deaths.

So far, 12 states have more than 10,000 cases each, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya and Sikkim are the only states to have fewer than 100 cases.

As of today, the coronavirus case tally has reached 10,302,052 across the world, with the US, Brazil and Russia being the affected countries in the world at 2,590,552, 1,368,195, and 6,40,840 cases, respectively, John Hopkins University data suggests. As Unlock 1 comes to an end today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today. This will be his sixth address to the nation since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown started. The announcement of his address came soon after the government ordered the guidelines for Unlock 2.0 on Monday.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs further announced some relaxations. The Centre in its new guidelines has relaxed night curfew timings to 10 pm to 5 am. Shops, depending upon their area, have been allowed to have more than five people but with adequate distancing. Training institutions of the central and state governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020. International air travel has been allowed in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

However, metro services will remain shut. Schools, colleges, educational, institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums will remain closed. All social, political, religious, cultural gatherings remain prohibited.

