Govt issues advisory on how masks, distance, ventilation can beat Covid-19

The principal scientific adviser to the government has issued guidelines to stop the transmission of coronavirus amid the second wave hitting India hard. The advisory highlights the important role masks, distance, sanitation, and well-ventilated spaces play in diluting the viral load of infected air in poorly ventilated houses and offices. It highlights that "ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission" from one infected person to the other.

"Just as smells can be diluted from the air through opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional airflow decreases the accumulated viral land in the air, reducing the risk of transmission," says the advisory. Advisory defines ventilation as "a community defence" that protects all at home or work.

The covid-19 virus infects a human host where it can multiply and spread to other individuals. "In the absence of the host it cannot survive," the advisory adds. To stop the transmission of the virus from one person to another, all individuals, communities, local bodies and authorities will have to cooperate and follow guidelines on masks, ventilation, distancing, and sanitation, the advisory adds.

Some of the suggestions in the advisory are: