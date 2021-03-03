Man dies after taking second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Thane

A 45-year old man died after he took the second dose of coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district in Maharashtra. The 45-year old Sukhdeo Kirdit took the vaccine shot at around 11:00 am on Tuesday. His family members said that he was fine when he left home in the morning to take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kirdit, who works as the driver of a local driver, complained of giddiness after some time when he was seated in the waiting hall of the government-run vaccination centre. "He was rushed to IGM hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead on arrival," an official told news agency PTI.

Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr. KR Kharat said that Kirdit's medical history was being checked and the cause of death can only be ascertained after the post mortem report comes out.

Thane has reported 607 new cases and 4 more deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in the district has gone up to 2,66,092 and the death toll peaked to 6,280 in the district. Thane currently has 6,240 active COVID-19 cases.

People above 60 years of age and those in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities are being immunized in the second phase of nationwide vaccinations. 33,044 people were vaccinated in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

With PTI inputs

Also read: COVID-19 vaccination: How to register on Co-WIN portal, Aarogya Setu App