14 kids among 53 hospitalised with COVID-19 in Delhi

Amind rising coronavirus cases in Delhi, around 14 kids infected with COVID-19 have been admitted to hospitals in the national capital as of Saturday morning.

Most of them are comorbid, reported India Today. Twelve of the fourteen children have been admitted to the Kalawati Saran Hospital in Delhi.

Currently, there are around 53 patients hospitalised due to COVID in the national capital. However, the number of people infected with coronavirus in hospitals has not increased.

Delhi reported 366 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the latest Delhi State Health Bulletin. The national capital reported zero COVID-19 related deaths, while 209 patients recovered from the injection in Delhi

The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 1,072. The positivity rate in the national capital has climbed to 3.95 per cent.

Delhi has been witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. On Thursday, 325 new coronavirus cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent.

The positivity rate has been registered in excess of one per cent since April 4 when it had stood at 1.34 per cent.

The COVID positivity rate in the national capital jumped from 0.57 per cent on April 1 to 3.95 per cent on April 15.

Amid the uptick in daily cases of COVID-19, there has been a rise of nearly 48 per cent in the number of home isolation cases here in the last one week, according to official data. The number of patients in home isolation was 685, according to the latest bulletin.

Despite rising COVID cases, the Delhi government has maintained that there is no cause for concern. In an official notification issued on Friday, the Delhi Directorate of Education said that the closure of schools is the last option.

"Closing schools would be the last option. Partial closure would be implemented if required," noted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

