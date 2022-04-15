Delhi logs 366 new COVID cases in 24 hours, positivity rate jumps to 3.95%

Delhi reported 366 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Delhi State Health Bulletin report shared on Friday night. The national capital reported zero COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours. While 209 patients recovered from the injection in Delhi

The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 1072. The positivity rate in the national capital has now climbed to 3.95 per cent.

Delhi has been witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. On Thursday, 325 new coronavirus cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent. The positivity rate in Delhi has been registered in excess of one per cent since April 4 when it had stood at 1.34 per cent.

The COVID positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.57 per cent on April 1 to 3.95 per cent on April 15.

Amid the uptick in daily cases of COVID-19, there has been a rise of nearly 48 per cent in the number of home isolation cases here in the last one week, according to official data. The number of patients in home isolation was at 685, according to the latest bulletin.

ALSO READ: Delhi sees nearly 48% rise in home isolation cases of COVID in last one week: Data

Meanwhile, the Delhi government Friday said precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people at its hospitals. The news comes amidst rising COVID cases in the national capital.

India rolled out a precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday. Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for it.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Delhi govt says free precaution doses at its hospitals soon

Both Covishield and Covaxin doses now cost Rs 225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per shot as service fee over and above this cost. In a statement on Friday, the Delhi government said precaution doses will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals by the city government.

(with PTI inputs)