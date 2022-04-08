COVID-19: Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN accepted in Japan

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that is indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN has been recognised in Japan with effect from April 10.

"Government of Japan includes the indigenously developed and manufactured COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech of India, as one of the recognised vaccines for 1st and 2nd dose with effect from 10 April 2022 to further facilitate travel from India to Japan," said the Indian Embassy in Japan on Thursday.

Notably, a month earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi held "productive" talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on a wide range of issues including ways to further boost bilateral economic and cultural ties. The Japanese Prime Minister said he will exchange views on the situation in Ukraine with leaders of India and Cambodia.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Also, PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart welcomed the Quad Leaders' Summits in March 2022 and September 2021 and renewed their commitment to delivering tangible outcomes on the Quad's positive and constructive agenda, especially on COVID vaccines, critical and emerging technologies, climate action, infrastructure coordination, cybersecurity, space, and education. They looked forward to advancing Quad cooperation through the next Quad Leaders' Summit in Japan in the coming months.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had recently said that the supply of COVAXIN through UN procurement agencies will not impact travel by people who have taken the vaccine after World Health Organisation's suspension.

''I certainly do not think there should be any impact at all on people who have taken COVAXIN. It is a safe vaccine. In terms of their travel, it continues to be recognised under the EUL (emergency use authorisation) of WHO,'' he said.

In a statement, the WHO had said this suspension is in response to the outcome of the WHO post-Emergency Use Listing (EUL) inspection and the need to conduct process and facility upgrades to address recently identified GMP deficiencies.

(With agency inputs)