COVID-19 crisis: India reports over 3.46 lakh cases; 13.83 crore vaccines given so far

India continues the trend of registering the world's highest-ever single-day spike in coronavirus figures with 3,46,786 cases. With this, India's total active cases have crossed the 25 lakh-mark. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India currently stands at 1,66,10,481 while death toll stands at 1, 89,544 with 2,624 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The national recovery rate reached 83.49 per cent with 2,19,838 recoveries in the last 24 hours. States like Maharashtra (82,800), Uttar Pradesh (36,605), Kerala (28,447), Karnataka (24,331), Chhattisgarh (17,397), Rajasthan (15,398), West Bengal (12,876), Bihar (12,672), Andhra Pradesh (11,766) and Punjab (6,728) continue to be the top contributors to India's rising coronavirus tally.

Meanwhile, total 13,83,79,832 doses of vaccine have been administered in India as of April 24, i.e., Saturday. Out of these, a total of 11,69,36,487 people got the first dose whereas 2,14,43,345 people got the second dose.

Coronavirus vaccinations have crossed 1 crore in states like Maharashtra (1,39,99,992), Rajasthan (1,20,10,244), Uttar Pradesh (1,16,23,695) and Gujarat (1,12,66,494) for the third consecutive day. West Bengal and Karnataka have vaccinated 97,80,926 and 84,46,922 people respectively.

While Madhya Pradesh has inoculated 77,74,348 people, Kerala has managed to inoculate 66,28,413 people. Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh have administered 52,73,022 doses and 55,55,014 doses of the vaccine so far.

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus raised alarm over India's worsening coronavirus situation. "The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," the WHO chief said at a virtual press briefing in Geneva.

WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said that reducing transmission was a "very difficult task". He also took note of the efforts taken by the Indian government to avoid large congregations.

According to Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of biostatics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan, it seems like there is no social safety for Indians at this time. He said, "Everyone is fighting for their own survival and trying to protect their loved ones. This is hard to watch."

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

