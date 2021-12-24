COVID-19 curbs: Delhi club sealed for allowing gathering of 600 people

A club in South Delhi's Mehrauli was sealed on Thursday by the district magistrate and his team for violating the COVID-19 protocols.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued guidelines prohibiting mass gatherings during Christmas and New Year because of the surge in Omicron cases.

A flying squad of the South district conducted a surprise inspection at one of the renowned clubs in Mehrauli at 10.45 pm on Thursday and found a gathering of up to 600 people in violation of prevalent COVID-19 protocols.

Consequently, the crowd was dispersed, and the premises were sealed on the spot for violation of DDMA guidelines.

On Wednesday, the DDMA said that as per its order dated December 15, all social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious events would be prohibited and no gatherings would be held. All restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50 per cent seating capacity.

"All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant," the DDMA had said in the order.

The order said that all DMs and DCPs should deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field to keep utmost vigil at public places to enforce strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

(With inputs from Kumar Kunal)