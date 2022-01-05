COVID-19: Health Ministry issues guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic patients

Union Health Ministry has issued a set of guidelines for home isolation of mild or asymptomatic coronavirus patients. As per these guidelines, those patients under home isolation who have not reported fever for the past 3 consecutive days and have passed from testing positive for at least 7 days will stand discharged and can end home isolation.



“Patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over,” the Ministry said.



As per these guidelines, patients are advised to stay hydrated, practice hand hygiene, follow respiratory protocol, use a triple-layered mask which can be discarded in a paper bag within 72 hours of use, and most importantly, identify a separate, well-ventilated room.



These guidelines also warned patients against using steroids in case of mild disease as well as self-administering and overusing them as this could lead to more complications. Patients also need to avoid information floating on social media citing non-authentic sources and treatment protocols sans any evidence to avoid panic and long-term harm.



The Union Health Ministry has also advised patients against self-medication, blood tests or other tests like chest X-ray or chest CT scan without the advice of healthcare professionals. Patients and/or caregivers must seek immediate medical attention if they have high fever (more than 100˚F for over 3 days); difficulty in breathing; dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 ≤ 93 percent on room air in at least 3 readings in an hour); persistent pain or pressure in chest; mental confusion or inability to arouse; and severe fatigue.



Besides this, the guidelines also ask State Governments to formulate grass-root level Surveillance Teams under the overall supervision of State Health Authority.



Responsibility of the surveillance teams

These teams will be responsible for monitoring the patient in home isolation via initial assessment of the patient and that of facilities for home isolation.

These teams will comprise ANM workers, sanitary inspectors, MPHWs, etc and may provide home isolation kits to the patient/caregiver as per the State Government guidelines.

These kits may contain masks, paracetamol, hand sanitisers and a detailed leaflet to educate patients and family members in local language.

Surveillance teams are also expected to undertake patient education on the disease, its warning signs, COVID-appropriate behavior and the need for vaccination for all those eligible.

Health workers should contact patients on a daily basis either in-person or via telephone/mobile. They should take down details like temperature, pulse, SpO2 (oxygen saturation), overall wellness and worsening of signs/symptoms.

If there is worsening of symptoms/signs or fall in oxygen saturation levels, the surveillance team is expected to reassess the patient and inform the control room for shifting the patient to hospital.

