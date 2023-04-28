COVID-19 in India: Slight dip in cases! 7,553 new cases reported in last 24 hours; total infections down to 53,852

India witnessed a slight decline in coronavirus cases on Friday as compared to Thursday. The country reported 7,553 new cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate declined to 3.62 per cent. With this, the active caseload reached 53,852 on April 28. India has so far reported a total of 4.49 crore COVID-19 cases and the active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the country's total infections, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

Total death toll stood at 5, 31, 468 on April 28, 2023 with 44 deaths including 16 fatalities in Kerala. A total of 4, 43, 47, 024 people recovered from the infection as on April 28. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent whereas the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

Total 220.66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive. More than 9,300 coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday and the total case tally reached 57,410. The death toll hit 5, 31, 424 on April 27 including 6 deaths in Kerala.

COVID-19 in Delhi, Mumbai

Delhi reported 7 coronavirus deaths for the second straight day on Thursday and logged 865 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent, according to the Delhi government's health department. The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 4,279, of which 3,143 patients were in home isolation.

Moreover, Mumbai reported 135 coronavirus cases and one death, taking the tally to 11,62,457 and 19,763 respectively, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The recovery count went up by 206 in the last 24 hours and touched 11,41,580. The metropolis has a total of 1,114 active cases.

Medical experts believe the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be a driving a surge in cases. They, however, said there is no need to panic and people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get their booster vaccine shots.

