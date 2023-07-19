COVID-19 in India: Union health ministry removes testing requirements for international travellers 

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that RT-PCR based coronavirus testing requirements for international travellers shall be dropped soon. The latest change in coronavirus mitigation guidelines for international travellers will be affected from 12:00 am on July 20, 2023, as per Health and Family Welfare Ministry release.

The release read: “Vide these new guidelines, which shall come into effect from 0000 Hrs (IST) of 20th July 2023, the earlier requirements for RT-PCR based testing of a random 2% subset of international travelers to India, now stand dropped”.

The release further noted that precautionary measures other than the RT-PCR based COVID-19 testing will be followed shall continue to apply for airlines as well as international travellers. It is advisable for all travellers to be fully vaccinated as per the approved schedule of vaccination in their country, as per the ministry guidelines.

These guidelines also mentioned protocols for international passengers at arrival, while on flight and deboarding. Airlines are required to make in-flight announcements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed such as usage of masks and physical distancing.

It further stated that any passenger showing coronavirus symptoms during travel should be wearing a face mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility for follow-up treatment.

The Health Ministry guidelines also laid out protocols for passengers on arrival. Airlines and cabin crew should ensure physical distancing during the deboarding of a plane. Health officials present at the point of entry are advised to practice thermal screening of all passengers.

Any passenger found to be symptomatic during thermal screening should be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility. The guidelines stated: “All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19”.

Also Watch: Henley Passport Index 2023: Singapore dethrones Japan as World’s Strongest Passport; Know about India’s rank and visa-free destinations for Indians

Also Read: US suspends funding to Wuhan institute linked with Covid-19 outbreak: Report