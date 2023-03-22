Covid-19 update: India records over 1,000 new cases and 5 deaths in past 24 hours

India reported over 1000 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. As per the Health Ministry data shared on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 1,134 new Covid-19 cases, with active cases now rising to 7,026. The death toll is currently recorded at 5,30,813, with five deaths in the last 24 hours reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala.

The Health Ministry updated the data at 8 am on 22nd March.

With fresh cases of Covid-19 coming in daily, the positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent.

According to the data shared by the ministry, the capital city on Tuesday recorded 83 new Covid-19 cases and one death with a positivity rate of 5.83. Along with the coronavirus cases, there has also been a surge in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

With the new cases coming in, Delhi's Covid-19 case has surged to 20,08,087 while the death toll stands at 26,524.

Even now, after almost three years of spreading the Covid-19 virus, there has been quite a debate about the source of the virus that whether it is man-made or natural. Recently, there have been reports about a new study claiming that according to a new analysis of genetic sequences collected from the Wuhan market shows that raccoon dogs being illegally sold at the venue could have been carrying and possibly shedding the virus at the end of 2019.

