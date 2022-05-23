COVID-19 update: India reports 2,022 new cases in 24 hrs; details here

India logged 2,022 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4, 31, 38,393 whereas active cases dipped to 14,832, as per the Union Health Ministry data. The Ministry data further states that the death toll went up to 5, 24, 459 with 46 fresh fatalities.

Active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent. Daily positivity rate, on the other hand, stood at 0.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.49 per cent.

People who have recovered from the contagion are 4, 25,99, 102 whereas the case fatality rate stood at 1.22 per cent. A cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 192.38 crore.

The top 5 states that registered maximum cases are Kerala (545), Delhi (365), Maharashtra (326), Karnataka (167) and Haryana (160). 77.29 per cent of the new cases reported are from these states with Kerala alone being responsible for 26.95 per cent of the new cases.

Meanwhile, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India – one each in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

A 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus, according to the INSACOG. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. She has no travel history.

In another case, an 80-year-old man in Telangana has tested positive for the BA.5 sub-variant of the virus. He has reported mild clinical symptoms and has been fully inoculated. He has no travel history. “Contact tracing of BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure,” the INSACOG was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(With inputs from DIU, PTI)