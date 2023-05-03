Covid-19 updates: India registers slight jump in Covid-19 cases with 3,720 infections, active caseload at 40,177

India on Wednesday saw a slight increase in daily Covid-19 cases, with 3,720 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the count of active cases currently stands at 40,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

This comes after the country saw a declining trend in the daily Covid-19 cases over the last few days.

According to the ministry data on Tuesday, India had logged about 3,325 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours. On Monday, India added 4,282 new cases of coronavirus and a day prior to that, it saw about 5,874 new Covid cases.

The death toll due to the viral disease has increased to 5,31,584 with 20 more fatalities, including five reconciled by Kerala, being recorded, the data updated at 8 am today showed.

The tally of Covid cases in the country now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,56,716), according to the data.

Meanwhile, the active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,84,955 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

As per the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have so far been administered in the country under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

