Covid Scare: Planning to spend New Year abroad? Check out the list of countries to be avoided now

With an increase in Covid cases in China and other countries, the Covid scare is once again back to haunt us again. The Indian government has taken steps to prevent it as much as possible. RT-PCR tests will be made mandatory for passengers arriving from these countries in India, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and if positive, they will be quarantined.



In the midst of this, authorities stepped up measures to stop potential infection spread in the nation on Saturday by beginning random coronavirus testing of arriving foreign travellers at airports.



The Union Health ministry said that all visitors from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand will be required to show a negative Covid certificate.



Domestically, officials reported that random Covid testing of passengers began in the morning at various airports, including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, and Goa.



Check out the countries that needs to be avoided now:



China- Around 37 million people in China are said to have contracted Covid-19 on a single day this week, making the country's outbreak by far the largest in the world.



Japan- Visitor arrivals in Japan increased to nearly 1 million in November, the first full month since the country lifted Covid-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years, according to data released on Wednesday by Reuters.



On Wednesday, Japan recorded 206,943 new cases. According to health officials, this is the first time the single-day tally has surpassed 200,000 since August 25.



United States of America- The United States is a very sought-after travel destination, particularly around the holidays. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed an offer to share US vaccines and urged China to share information on its Covid outbreak because of the global impact of its rapidly increasing caseload.



South Korea- On Friday, South Korea reported new cases of Covid infection totaling 68,168, including 95 from outside the country. This brings the overall caseload to 28,534,558. The count on Friday is up by about 1,200 from the previous week.



Brazil- Brazil continues to be a well-liked tourist destination, and past experience has shown that because of a stressed-out healthcare system and vaccine scepticism, the nation is susceptible to the virus spreading there.

