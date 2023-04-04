scorecardresearch
CORONAVIRUS
Covid update: At 711, Maharashtra sees 187% surge in daily cases; active tally at 3,792

Maharashtra reported four fatalities and 447 recoveries in the last 24 hours

Mumbai has 1,162 active cases while Pune and Thane have 781 and 670 active cases, respectively, said Maharashtra health department

Maharashtra posted a whopping 187% surge in daily Covid cases on Tuesday by logging 711 new cases, the state's health department said. The state reported 248 new Covid cases on Monday.

The state's active Covid tally stands at 3,792, apart from four fatalities and 447 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai has 1,162 active cases while Pune and Thane have 781 and 670 active cases, respectively, said Maharashtra health department.

Published on: Apr 04, 2023, 6:55 PM IST
