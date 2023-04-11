Covid update: Delhi logs 980 new cases, positivity rate at 26%; Maharashtra posts 180% surge in fresh cases

Delhi on Tuesday reported 980 new Covid cases with positivity rate at 26%. Maharashtra logged 180% jump in new cases with 919 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Delhi are 2,876 while those in Maharashtra are 4,875.

Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 81,51,176, a state health department official said. The state also reported one Covid-related fatality in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reports 980 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate stands at 25.98% pic.twitter.com/NuDzukCo9S — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

With the latest fatality, the cumulative Covid death toll rose to 1,48,461, the official said.

A day earlier, Maharashtra had seen a drop in infections as it reported 328 cases and one death. On Sunday, the state had logged 788 Covid cases.

Mumbai on Tuesday logged 242 new COVID-19 cases -- a sharp jump from 95 the previous day -- taking the overall tally to 11,59,225, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The national capital also reported two more Covid deaths, the bulletin said. However, it added that Covid was not the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities while the case sheet on the other death was awaited.

A total of 5,675 new Covid cases were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, decreasing marginally from Monday's case count of 5,880, stated a bulletin issued by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. India's overall active caseload currently stands at 37,093, with a daily positivity rate of 2.88% and a weekly positivity rate of 3.81%, according to the release.

A total of 3,761 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the overall count to 4,42,00,079. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.73%.