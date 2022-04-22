Delhi makes masks mandatory in public places, re-imposes Rs 500 fine for violation

The Delhi government announced on Friday that Rs 500 fine will be imposed on anyone found not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. However, the penalty won’t be applicable to people travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

The announcement comes at a time when COVID-19 cases have been rising in Delhi. Delhi on Thursday had recorded 965 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest Health Department bulletin. The national capital reported a single COVID-19 related death while 635 people recovered from the infection in Delhi.

The number of active cases has jumped to 2970. The positivity rate now stands at 4.71 per cent down from 5.70 per cent a day ago.

In light of the COVID-19 surge, the Delhi government, earlier today, had also issued new guidelines for schools to follow in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The authorities made it mandatory for schools to have a 'Quarantine Room' in case of any emergency. They have also mandated thermal screening at school entry gates. There will also be compulsory hand sanitisation at the entrance of the schools, class rooms, labs, etc.

Teachers during morning attendance will daily ask the students if they or any of their family members have been experiencing COVID-related symptoms.

The guidelines added that teachers are to report to the Head of School immediately if any student in their class is found with COVID symptoms. If any COVID case is noticed or reported among the students, teaching and non-teaching staff to the school authority, the same must be intimated to the Zonal or District Authorities immediately and the concerned wing of the school may be temporarily closed or cordoned off.

