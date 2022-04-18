Delhi reports 501 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate jumps to 7.72%

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent even after the national capital reported 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day, according to daily health department data.

The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days.

Delhi had recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate yesterday.

With the new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 18,69,051 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported.

The city had on Sunday recorded 517 Covid cases with no deaths.

On Saturday, 461 Covid cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent. A total of 6,492 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Monday, adding that a total of 1,188 covid patients are under home isolation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier today said though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the national capital, it is not an alarming situation as the rate of hospitalisation is low.

He said the government is keeping a watch on the situation. He also underlined that it is necessary to wear face masks, even though the fine for not doing so had been withdrawn.

A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday is expected to consider the reimposition of fine for not wearing face masks.

''The number of positive cases has been rising in Delhi. But we have carried out 100 per cent vaccination and a large number of residents have already been infected with the (corona)virus. Also, there are not a lot of hospitalizations. So, it is not an alarming situation. We are keeping a watch on the situation,'' Jain said in a briefing.