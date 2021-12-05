Delhi reports first case of Omicron variant, fifth in India

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday confirmed the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the national capital.

This takes the total tally of confirmed Omicron cases in India to five so far. The patient returned from Tanzania and had been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi.

Jain further informed that so far, 17 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, and "the Genome sequencing for 12 of these samples has been done."

He added that one out of 12 samples had the Omicron variant. Jain stated that "flights should be stopped from countries affected by Omicron."

Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka had earlier this week reported confirmed cases of the Omicron strain.

Five Omicron cases in India so far

Maharashtra reported its first confirmed case of Omicron on Saturday after a Dombivli resident who returned from Cape Town via Dubai was found to be infected with the Omicron variant.

The person was unvaccinated. This was the fourth Omicron case in India. Prior to this, one such case was confirmed in Gujarat and two in Karnataka.