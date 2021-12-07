Govt mandates 'Air Suvidha' portal for ease of travel for int'l passengers; here's how to register

Amid Omicron threat, the recently-discovered Covid-19 variant which is rapidly spreading across the world and the chaos at several airports due to increased virus testing, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday mandated contact-less self-declaration at 'Air Suvidha Portal' for hassle-free, queue-free travel for international passengers.

"This portal developed by MoCA aids passengers in providing their details of travel and final stay along with RT-PCR, vaccination status etc," the ministry said in a statement, adding that this helps state officials in contact tracing.

Air Suvidha portal has already assisted 2,51,210 passengers from 1 December to 5 December after the government issued fresh guidelines on 30 November. Furthermore, over 1 crore passengers have benefitted from the Air Suvidha portal since its launch in August 2020, the statement added.

The government also informed that amid the Omicron fears, the exemption forms from the Air Suvidha portal have been discontinued, and filling of the details have been made compulsory for all international passengers arriving in India. All international passengers arriving in India are mandated to declare their current health status prior to boarding on the Air Suvidha Portal.

The documents required are: Copy of Passport, PCR Negative Certificate from a test conducted within 72 hours of departure and the Covid-19 vaccination certificate. For immigration, the copy received in e-mail is essential on arrival in India and has to be verified at the APHO counter, the guidelines added. Passengers need to register via this link: https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration

All international passengers are mandated to follow the below measures arriving/transiting from countries 'at-risk':

• Before travelling to India, you need to submit self-declaration form on Air Suvidha portal

• You also need to upload negative RT-PCR report (conducted within 72 hours before the journey)

• Post-arrival, you will have to undergo a COVID-19 test at arriving Airport, the expenses of which, you have to pay on your own

• You need to follow home quarantine for 7 days after arriving from an 'at rick' country

•As per the guidelines, you need to get re-test on the 8th day and if you're negative,you are required to monitor yourself for the next 7 days



According to an updated list, the countries designated as "at-risk" are the European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

The government listed the following updates on the Air Suvidha portal for state/health officials:

-All applications from ‘at risk’ countries are marked with H and red band and others are green to help smoothen arrival segregation and processing.

-Application also takes into account countries visited in the last 14 days to highlight ‘at risk’ applications.

-Standardization of fields by providing drop-down list E.g. district and state for address.

-Updated FAQ list and customer care link along with the latest advisory at the start of the portal.

-For ‘At Risk’ countries passengers are advised to pre-book their test on arrival test and the link to the respective testing facility is provided to the passengers on SDF submission.

A total of four states and Delhi have reported 23 cases of Omicron in the country so far. These include Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.