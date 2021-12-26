India achieved 'unprecedented' feat in COVID vaccination, precautions must amid Omicron surge, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India achieved "unprecedented feat" in its inoculation drive if the country's vaccination data is compared with that from across the globe.

Addressing the nation on his last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of the year, PM Modi cautioned against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, adding that people must take precautions against COVID-19 in view of rising cases of the new strain. He added that citizens' effort is important to beat this global pandemic.

"Crossing the milestone of 140 crore doses of vaccine is the achievement of every Indian," the prime minister noted.

The prime minister further stated that individual alertness and discipline are a big strength of the country in the fight against Omicron.

"It is our collective strength which will defeat corona. We have to enter 2022 with this sense of responsibility," PM Modi said.

He added that scientists are continuously studying the new Omicron variant. "They are getting new data every day, their suggestions are being worked on. In such a situation, self-awareness, self-discipline, the country has great power against Omicron," PM Modi further stated.

The prime minister, on Saturday, had announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15 and 18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

He had also said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year.

In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi also talked about Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to injuries at a military hospital in Bengaluru last week after sustaining serious injuries in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

Group Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the December 8 crash.

"When Group Captain Varun Singh was in the hospital, I saw something on social media that touched my heart. This year in August only, he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra. After this award, he wrote a letter to his school principal," PM Modi said.

The prime minister talked about the air warrior's inspiring letter to his school weeks after he was decorated with the Shaurya Chakra award for displaying exemplary composure and skill.

"After reading this letter, the first thought that came to my mind was that even after reaching the top of success, he did not forget to irrigate the roots. Second, that when he had time to celebrate, he worried about the generations to come," he added.