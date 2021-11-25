India crosses 120-crore COVID-19 vaccine milestone

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 120-crore mark on Thursday. So far, 120,17,25,296 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country as part of the government's vaccination drive.

India had crossed the 100-crore vaccination milestone on October 20, 2021. It had taken 279 days to administer 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

More than 74 lakh (74,59,819) COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered till 7:00 pm on Thursday, noted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in an official statement.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, 77,60,88,645 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 1,03,83,021 health care workers and 1,83,77,462 front line workers. Vaccination for frontline and healthcare workers had begun on January 16, 2021.

So far, 42,56,36,651 individuals have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Among them are 94,46,508 healthcare workers and 1,64,04,907 front-line workers.

In the 14-55 age group, 45,02,46,855 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 20,73,90,815 have been fully vaccinated. In the 45-59 age group, 18,26,77,772 have received the first jab and 11,57,54,422 have been administered the second dose as well.

Among those above the age of 60, 11,44,03,535 have received the first dose while 7,66,39,999 have received both doses.

"The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," noted the Health Ministry.

