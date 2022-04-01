India lifts all COVID-19 restrictions, experts call decision premature

Two years after the COVID-19 outbreak pushed India to impose one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, the country on Friday saw an end to all virus-related containment measures. Even though COVID-19's new variants are spreading fast in countries in China and South Korea, India has decided to open all economic activities similar to the pre-COVID times.

Following a communique from the Union Home Ministry stating to end all restricting protocols, from March 31, several state authorities have lifted curbs too following the decline in daily cases.

In fact, Delhi and Mumbai have also said that wearing masks is not mandatory and there will be no fines imposed.

However, public health experts have called the decision "premature".

"Even though the cases are falling, masks should still be mandatory. It is premature to give up this habit completely. The disastrous second wave, that took many young lives across the world, was something that the modern world had not seen before. People had become a little complacent after the first wave and that probably lead to unchecked rise in fatal cases," said Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Additional Director and head of the department- Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad.

Meanwhile, at least 1,335 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country last 24 hours. India's active caseload declined to 13,672 cases now constitute 0.03% of the country's total positive cases.

On the vaccination front, India has been successful in vaccinating its population against COVID-19 with over 184 crore doses administered in the country, but experts claim that vaccination is not a guarantee for infection prevention.

"Though it is true that majority of susceptible Indians are vaccinated, what we must keep in mind is that vaccine doesn't protect us against infection. Even if the infection is not fatal, it keeps you weak for many months. We all know about long covid. Therefore, it is best to not get infected. So far, science has proved that mask is the only major contributor which can prevent infection. Another important consideration here is that though the covid virus has probably weakened, we saw reduction in number of swine flu cases due to mask and sanitisation practices. Swine flu is more fatal the covid and the combination of both can also be prevented by this. Therefore, mask must not be taken out of fashion too early," said Jha.

Further, the World Health Organization's latest advisory issued in January stated that in settings where there is community or cluster transmission of SARS-CoV-2, irrespective of vaccination status or history of prior infection, wearing a well-fitting mask that covers the nose and mouth is recommended for the public when interacting with individuals who are not members of their household.

"We know that masks prevent. Omicron variant has slowed down but covid-19 is still there. The decision is pre mature and masking up should be continued to prevent a fresh wave of infections. People should wear masks especially when they have vulnerable like old and co morbid residing with them" said Dr Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Ajay Bhalla, Union home secretary said in the communication issued on Wednesday that after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, National Disaster Management Authority has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for COVID containment measures. He further advised all the States and UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing the issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for COVID containment measures.

Also read: ZyCoV-D plasmid DNA COVID vaccine efficacious, safe: Lancet on Phase 3 trials

Also read: WHO selects Biological E as recipient of mRNA tech to make COVID vaccines