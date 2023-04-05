India logs over 4,435 new Covid infections; active cases at 23,091

India recorded over 4,435 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the active infections in the country climbed to 23,091.

This is the biggest single-day rise in about 163 days. A total of 4,777 cases were recorded on September 25 last year.

With the fresh cases, India's Covid tally rose to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.

At 23,091, the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,79,712, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the government has commissioned research to probe the link between the recent spate of heart attacks and Covid-19. In an interview, the minister said that results are likely in the next two-three months.

The minister, in an interview with NDTV, said, “The government has commissioned research to find the link between the recent spate of heart attacks in young people with Covid, and the results are expected in two-three months.”

