India reports over 1,800 new Covid cases for second consecutive day, active cases cross 10,000 mark

India reported 1,805 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the active caseload over 10,000-mark, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39 per cent, said a PTI report.

The active cases have increased to 10,300, the data updated at 8 am stated. On Sunday, the health ministry had put the count of active cases at 9,433.

Furthermore, six more Covid-related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 5,30,837. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.47 crore (4,47,05,952), the data stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,64,815, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

On Saturday, India logged 1,890 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in 149 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the country increased to 9,433 and the total death toll rose to 5,30,831 with seven new fatalities, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi government-run hospitals on Sunday did a mock drill to examine the preparation to deal with a sudden spurt in cases across the country.

“We have reserved 450 beds for Covid. We have 5 PSA oxygen plants. We also have D-type oxygen cylinders. Earlier there were zero patients, but in the last 2-3 days four patients have been admitted," Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Hospital told news agency ANI.

Also Read: Delhi hospitals conduct Covid-19 mock drill amid rise in cases

Also Read: India logs 1,890 new Covid cases in last 24 hours; highest in 149 days