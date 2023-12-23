India's Covid cases reach 7-month high with 752 cases in a single day, 4 deaths reported as JN.1 variant causes concerns

India's Covid-19 situation has sparked concern as the country recorded its highest number of daily cases in seven months, with 752 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. This surge comes amidst rising anxieties about the JN.1 sub-variant, a more transmissible Omicron offshoot.

The active caseload has also climbed, pushing past the 3,000 mark to reach 3,420. While the death toll remains relatively low, with four fatalities reported in Kerala, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, the sudden spike in cases has revived vigilance measures across the country.

In the last 24 hours, India reported four new deaths due to COVID-19, with two fatalities in Kerala, and one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka. The total death toll now stands at 5,33,332, and the case fatality rate is recorded at 1.18 percent.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 case count is 4.50 crore (4,50,07,964). The morning update from the health ministry revealed an increase in active cases in 17 states, with Kerala (266), Karnataka (70), Maharashtra (15), Tamil Nadu (13), and Gujarat (12) being among the affected regions.

In the last 24 hours, 325 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,44,71,212. The national recovery rate is now at 98.81 percent.

On Friday, India reported 640 new COVID-19 infections and one death, increasing the active caseload to 2,997 from the previous day's 2,669, according to the Health Ministry.

In response to the ongoing situation, the Bihar government has issued directives for all districts and hospitals in the state to intensify COVID-19 RT-PCR testing, including random testing of arrivals at airports in Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga.

The central government has reassured the public that the current increase in COVID-19 cases is not a cause for concern and urged people not to panic. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya conducted a review of the preparedness of health facilities nationwide and emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant against emerging strains of COVID-19.

While addressing the situation, the government has advised individuals with comorbidities to wear face masks as a precautionary measure. As of December 21, there have been 22 reported cases of the COVID sub-variant JN.1 in the country, with 19 cases identified in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra. Authorities are yet to disclose details of one case.

JN.1, a variant stemming from the Omicron lineage and designated as a 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organization, has rapidly spread in recent weeks. Authorities have emphasised that no significant clustering of cases linked to the JN.1 variant has been observed in India.

All reported cases have been characterised as mild, with patients recovering without experiencing complications.

