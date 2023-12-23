India vigilant as JN.1 Covid-19 subvariant emerges with 22 confirmed cases

India is on high alert following the emergence of the JN.1 subvariant of the Covid-19 virus, as health authorities report a total of 22 confirmed cases. While concerns loom, officials reassure the public that no clusters have been identified thus far, and those affected by the JN.1 subvariant are experiencing mild symptoms.

In response to this development, the Union government has taken proactive steps, urging states to conduct whole genome sequencing of all Covid-19 test samples. This move aims to bolster surveillance efforts and promptly detect any potentially alarming variations of the virus.

In anticipation of potential challenges posed by this subvariant, individual surveillance protocols have been implemented across states, emphasising preparedness and cautionary measures.

Recent data indicates that nearly 93% of those infected are experiencing mild symptoms and are self-isolating at home. Among hospitalised cases nationwide, only a fraction—0.1% on ventilators, 1.2% in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 0.6% requiring oxygen support—highlight the current scenario.

While classified as a Variant of Interest (VOI), the World Health Organization (WHO) maintains that, as of now, the JN.1 subvariant doesn't present an escalated threat to public health compared to other circulating variants. Additionally, existing evidence suggests that current vaccines remain effective in preventing severe illness and fatalities caused by this variant.

In response to a surge in cases across multiple states, the Centre has issued directives for the comprehensive sequencing of all positive Covid-19 test samples to identify any significant mutations.

India saw a single-day rise of 752 coronavirus infections, the highest since May 21, 2023, while the active cases have increased to 3,420, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,332 with four new deaths -- two from Kerala, one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka -- reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally stood at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,964).

The number of people recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,212, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

Amid growing concerns about the emergence of the JN.1 subvariant, India remains vigilant, intensifying efforts to curb its spread and ensure the safety of its population.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said on Saturday that the latest wave of Covid-19 cases in Singapore has possibly peaked, and there is no need for additional measures, like wearing a face mask mandate, to be implemented.