India's first-ever COVID-19 case tests positive again

India's patient zero, first-ever coronavirus case, who is a medical student from Kerala, has tested positive for the contagion again. The 20-year old Thrissur resident is an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient. Though her antigen test turned out to be negative, the RT-PCR test was positive, as per Thrissur District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr KJ Reena.

Her samples were tested since she was preparing to go to Delhi for study purposes. "The student tested positive in an RT-PCR test conducted prior to a journey. She does not have any symptoms this time around. So she is put in home isolation. Last time she had symptoms," Dr KJ Reena said. The student reportedly got her test results on July 13 and had not yet received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kerala-based woman medico was diagnosed with the disease after she returned from China's Wuhan for semester holidays on January 30, 2020. She was discharged on February 20, 2020 after she tested negative for the virus twice following three weeks' treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Kerala has reported 1, 15,662 active COVID-19 cases and 14,810 deaths so far. Total 29, 57, 201 people have recovered from the contagion in Kerala so far, as per the Union Health Ministry data. On Tuesday, 14,539 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 10,331 recoveries and 124 deaths.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal