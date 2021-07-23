Kerala, Russia in talks to set up Sputnik V manufacturing unit

Russia is in talks with the Kerala government to set up a facility to manufacture Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, Industries Minister P Rajeev said. Ten acres of land has already been designated for this project in Life Science Park, Thiruvanathapuram, entrusting the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KSDP) and an expert committee to expedite the process, he added.

The state may soon enter into a deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country's sovereign wealth fund which also markets the vaccine, to set up a unit for filling the vaccine vials.

"Talks began long back when there was a severe shortage of vaccines. Preliminary discussions are underway and terms and conditions are being discussed between both sides. Chief secretary and industries officials are in discussion with Russian officials, counsel general and direct investment board. Letter of intent (LOI) to be signed within 3 days," Rajeev said on Thursday.

Developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V vaccine is among the four Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in India.

Outside Russia, Sputnik V is currently manufactured at plants in South Korea, Brazil, China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

In India, the RDIF has partnered with domestic firms such as Serum Institute of India (SII), Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen for manufacturing the vaccine.

(Edited by Rupashree Ravi)

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccine: Russia's RDIF, Serum Institute to make Sputnik V in India

Also Read: Sputnik V may get WHO approval by October, says RDIF CEO